Photo 2277
Viewpoint
I'm doing the AYWMC Make 30 Pictures this month, as it's traditional to do this during August (31st for collage!!).
To add to the challenge this year I'm only using my phone, going to test its limitations.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3733
photos
212
followers
90
following
623% complete
View this month »
Tags
macro
,
wasp
,
viewpoint
,
make30
