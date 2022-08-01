Previous
Next
Viewpoint by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2277

Viewpoint

I'm doing the AYWMC Make 30 Pictures this month, as it's traditional to do this during August (31st for collage!!).
To add to the challenge this year I'm only using my phone, going to test its limitations.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
623% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise