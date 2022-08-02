Previous
Framed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2278

Framed

My friend's garden. It breaks her heart to not water the borders and her grass. But unlike mine it's looking very green in parts.

2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot peaking from the inside to her yard. I like all her potted plants.
August 2nd, 2022  
