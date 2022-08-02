Sign up
Photo 2278
Framed
My friend's garden. It breaks her heart to not water the borders and her grass. But unlike mine it's looking very green in parts.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
make30
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot peaking from the inside to her yard. I like all her potted plants.
August 2nd, 2022
