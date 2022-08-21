Previous
Mr Mouse by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2297

Mr Mouse

He is made of cast iron and lives on top of the fire, his partner lives on the ledge just above the hearth. At Christmas they wear festive bows.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Jacqueline ace
He is a very smart mouse! Can’t wait to see him in his seasons finest.
August 21st, 2022  
