Photo 2298
Adding Some Detail a la Hockney
Kali is hosting the artist challenge which inspired me to look at some of his work on line.
To see more than this single focal point of the image, there's a full version on
The Artsy Gang
what I did colour in!
This is the
Hockney Picture
I tried to copy, it's one of his IPad ones.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
make30
,
ac-hockney
kali
ace
Ah love the surreal touch :)
August 22nd, 2022
narayani
You’ve done a great job
August 22nd, 2022
