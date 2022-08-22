Previous
Adding Some Detail a la Hockney by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2298

Adding Some Detail a la Hockney

Kali is hosting the artist challenge which inspired me to look at some of his work on line.

To see more than this single focal point of the image, there's a full version on The Artsy Gang what I did colour in!

This is the Hockney Picture I tried to copy, it's one of his IPad ones.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

kali ace
Ah love the surreal touch :)
August 22nd, 2022  
narayani
You’ve done a great job
August 22nd, 2022  
