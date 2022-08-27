Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2303
Tadpole Bridge with a Swooping Swift
Heading west on the River Isis (aka The Thames). Reached Lechlade, and tomorrow will retrace our route to get to Oxford on Monday.
I'd like to tell you how many kingfishers I've seen today, but I lost count!!
Repetition is today's prompt.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3778
photos
208
followers
93
following
630% complete
View this month »
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
Latest from all albums
2300
1313
144
1314
2301
2302
2303
1315
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
27th August 2022 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make30
Susan Wakely
ace
Absolutely beautiful. So that’s where they have been hiding.
August 27th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
You are lucky! Never saw a real
Kingfisher yet. Lovely colour to that stonework
August 27th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful scenery
August 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Kingfisher yet. Lovely colour to that stonework