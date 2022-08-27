Previous
Tadpole Bridge with a Swooping Swift by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Tadpole Bridge with a Swooping Swift

Heading west on the River Isis (aka The Thames). Reached Lechlade, and tomorrow will retrace our route to get to Oxford on Monday.

I'd like to tell you how many kingfishers I've seen today, but I lost count!!

Repetition is today's prompt.
JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Absolutely beautiful. So that’s where they have been hiding.
August 27th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
You are lucky! Never saw a real
Kingfisher yet. Lovely colour to that stonework
August 27th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful scenery
August 27th, 2022  
