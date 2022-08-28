Sign up
Photo 2304
Another Misty Sunrise on River Thames
We've forced ourselves to moor alongside Tadpole Bridge ( of yesterday's photo) and eat a huuuge Sunday lunch.
Oxford tomorrow ( if we wake up in time!)
S-curve is today's prompt
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
