Photo 2341
Glitter and Gold
I've folded up all my bits and bobs of textiles and materials that I use as backdrops or textures. This is a scarf that was my MiL's, I've decided I'm going to wear it this winter.
On another site there's a song lyric theme for the week, this means I've managed to double up two sites and two challenges here!
Glitter and Gold is a song by
Rebecca Ferguson
an X-Factor winner.
The DarkRoom are telling fairy stories this week, my
whimsical attempt
has been uploaded
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3845
photos
209
followers
77
following
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2335
2336
2337
2338
1338
2339
2340
2341
Views
18
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th October 2022 4:04pm
52jr22
songtitle-89
52wc-2022-w40
Judith Johnson
I bet it will look quite luxurious!
October 4th, 2022
