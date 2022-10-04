Previous
Glitter and Gold by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2341

Glitter and Gold

I've folded up all my bits and bobs of textiles and materials that I use as backdrops or textures. This is a scarf that was my MiL's, I've decided I'm going to wear it this winter.

On another site there's a song lyric theme for the week, this means I've managed to double up two sites and two challenges here!

Glitter and Gold is a song by Rebecca Ferguson an X-Factor winner.

The DarkRoom are telling fairy stories this week, my whimsical attempt has been uploaded
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Judith Johnson
I bet it will look quite luxurious!
October 4th, 2022  
