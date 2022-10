I've folded up all my bits and bobs of textiles and materials that I use as backdrops or textures. This is a scarf that was my MiL's, I've decided I'm going to wear it this winter.On another site there's a song lyric theme for the week, this means I've managed to double up two sites and two challenges here!Glitter and Gold is a song by Rebecca Ferguson an X-Factor winner.The DarkRoom are telling fairy stories this week, my whimsical attempt has been uploaded