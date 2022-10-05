Sign up
Photo 2342
Getting Ready to Destruct
A work party getting ready to remove the data from the hard drive of the computer!
For the amount of time I spent setting this up, I should have unzipped camera bag, but phone did a good job!
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3846
photos
209
followers
77
following
641% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
5th October 2022 9:21am
Tags
macro
Joan Robillard
ace
Hope they were successful
October 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So funny my little people have been out and planning a photo shoot some day soon. Also old laptop begging to be included.
I hope that they were successful in their mission.
October 5th, 2022
I hope that they were successful in their mission.