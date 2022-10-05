Previous
Getting Ready to Destruct by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2342

Getting Ready to Destruct

A work party getting ready to remove the data from the hard drive of the computer!

For the amount of time I spent setting this up, I should have unzipped camera bag, but phone did a good job!
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Joan Robillard ace
Hope they were successful
October 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So funny my little people have been out and planning a photo shoot some day soon. Also old laptop begging to be included.
I hope that they were successful in their mission.
October 5th, 2022  
