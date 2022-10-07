Previous
Three Forth Bridges by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2344

Three Forth Bridges

19th, 20th and 21st century bridges span the Firth of Forth, each bridge is beautiful in its own way.

We walked over the old road bridge, which is closed to main traffic, and experienced a few seasonal changes!!
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Diana ace
Beautiful bridge collage.
October 7th, 2022  
