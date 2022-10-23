Sue challenged me to review my October 2016 uploads and to redo one of them using the skills I've learnt over the past 6 years.
From this selection I selected a surprisingly successful high key image to inspire today's composition.
Over the past six years what have I learnt and what has changed for me to 'make' this image?
1/ I embrace post processing, now-a-days with hardly any cursing, especially for trick images
2/ I've got a 'studio' and a light box and am getting to grips with lighting
3/ I've completed photography courses (an OU and AYWMC 1 and 2)
4/ I know my limitations and if I don't succeed after 50 shots, or half an hour, it's no longer fun - so I stop
5/ Finally, and loosely linked to my get pushed challenged, I have made fabulous friends here on 365, some have been mentors and tutors, some have been tormentors (one has been all three- she knows who she is!) but I have learned subliminally from many.
So Sue, I was inspired by the reflection in this image and hope you approve of my new low key interpretation.
Intrigued to know who the mentor, tutor and tormentor is!!!