Previous
Next
Snufffed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2360

Snufffed

Sue challenged me to review my October 2016 uploads and to redo one of them using the skills I've learnt over the past 6 years.

From this selection I selected a surprisingly successful high key image to inspire today's composition.

Over the past six years what have I learnt and what has changed for me to 'make' this image?

1/ I embrace post processing, now-a-days with hardly any cursing, especially for trick images
2/ I've got a 'studio' and a light box and am getting to grips with lighting
3/ I've completed photography courses (an OU and AYWMC 1 and 2)
4/ I know my limitations and if I don't succeed after 50 shots, or half an hour, it's no longer fun - so I stop

5/ Finally, and loosely linked to my get pushed challenged, I have made fabulous friends here on 365, some have been mentors and tutors, some have been tormentors (one has been all three- she knows who she is!) but I have learned subliminally from many.

So Sue, I was inspired by the reflection in this image and hope you approve of my new low key interpretation.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
646% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@wakelys I also know it's more fun if you have a partner in crime in photography to laugh with :)
October 23rd, 2022  
narayani
Clever image
October 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
This one has to get a FAV I love the creativity of it, I love the lighting, I love the simplicity, and I love the low-key. You have come such a long way.
October 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I was going to select this one for you but had a strong inclination that you would choose it. Fabulous interpretation of this challenge.
Intrigued to know who the mentor, tutor and tormentor is!!!
October 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
That's a brilliant one!
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise