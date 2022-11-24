Sign up
Photo 2392
Ever Been Through Hedge Backwards??
My beautiful new haircut, a 1920's flapper girl straight as a die bob, is a frizzy frizz after the rain!!
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3939
photos
210
followers
74
following
655% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
24th November 2022 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrselfie22
,
fiveplustwo-backward
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. You wear those leaves well.
November 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love the colour, wish I could see the haircut ;-)
November 24th, 2022
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Excellent!
November 24th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Very nice hair accessories 😂
November 24th, 2022
Brian
ace
Indescribable LOL
November 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Windswept and interesting as Billy Connolly said.
November 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
