Previous
Next
Ever Been Through Hedge Backwards?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2392

Ever Been Through Hedge Backwards??

My beautiful new haircut, a 1920's flapper girl straight as a die bob, is a frizzy frizz after the rain!!
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
655% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. You wear those leaves well.
November 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love the colour, wish I could see the haircut ;-)
November 24th, 2022  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Excellent!
November 24th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Very nice hair accessories 😂
November 24th, 2022  
Brian ace
Indescribable LOL
November 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Windswept and interesting as Billy Connolly said.
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise