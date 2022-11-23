Sign up
Photo 2391
Hosepipe Ban's Over
Ankle deep muddy puddles on my little walk today
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3938
photos
210
followers
74
following
655% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
23rd November 2022 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sally Ings
ace
Surely a skiff and oars would have been better suited. Or flippers and goggles
November 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
