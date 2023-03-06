Sign up
Photo 2494
Red Glass
This week it's macros of cut glass. So interesting to see the imperfections, powdered glass, dust, dirt and chips magnified.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4128
photos
216
followers
93
following
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
Tags
cut glass
,
rainbow2023
