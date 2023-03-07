Sign up
Photo 2495
Orange Glass
Totally different texture and density of colour and much neater/sharper edge.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4130
photos
217
followers
94
following
Tags
rainbow2023
Peter
ace
Love your point of focus on the chip works well Jackie:)
March 6th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great shot and close up
March 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
The chip is clearly the focus :-)
March 6th, 2023
katy
ace
This is a beautiful color of peach orange and there’s terrific clarity on it
March 6th, 2023
