Orange Glass by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2495

Orange Glass

Totally different texture and density of colour and much neater/sharper edge.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
Peter ace
Love your point of focus on the chip works well Jackie:)
March 6th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great shot and close up
March 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The chip is clearly the focus :-)
March 6th, 2023  
katy ace
This is a beautiful color of peach orange and there’s terrific clarity on it
March 6th, 2023  
