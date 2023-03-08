Sign up
Photo 2496
Yellow Glass
Textured, moulded shard today. This glass is yellow throughout
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
2
3
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4135
photos
217
followers
94
following
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful and interesting piece of glass. Very nice capture of the details in this piece.
March 8th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic DOF and POV.
March 8th, 2023
