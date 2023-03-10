Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2498
Aerated Blue
I only have little shards of this glass, it looks great in the stained glass window a friend made, I didn't notice the bubbles in theirs!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4137
photos
218
followers
95
following
684% complete
View this month »
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Latest from all albums
2495
9
1445
1446
2496
166
2497
2498
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
6th March 2023 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fascinating to see the bubbles.
March 10th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
tomorrow's is beautiful!! 💟
March 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close