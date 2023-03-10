Previous
Aerated Blue by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2498

Aerated Blue

I only have little shards of this glass, it looks great in the stained glass window a friend made, I didn't notice the bubbles in theirs!
10th March 2023

ace
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fascinating to see the bubbles.
March 10th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@wakelys tomorrow's is beautiful!! 💟
March 10th, 2023  
