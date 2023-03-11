Previous
Regal Glass by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Regal Glass

Thank you Sue for the loan of your purple shards. A change of white balance, a tweak of the desk lamp, et voila, regal magestic purple through the view finder.

This is hardly tampered with, just a bit of a crop and exposure on the white.

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
narayani ace
Great colour
March 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous colour and shot!
March 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely shade
March 11th, 2023  
