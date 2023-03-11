Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2499
Regal Glass
Thank you Sue for the loan of your purple shards. A change of white balance, a tweak of the desk lamp, et voila, regal magestic purple through the view finder.
This is hardly tampered with, just a bit of a crop and exposure on the white.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4139
photos
218
followers
95
following
684% complete
View this month »
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
Latest from all albums
9
1446
2496
166
2497
2498
1447
2499
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th March 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-depth
,
rainbow2023
narayani
ace
Great colour
March 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous colour and shot!
March 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely shade
March 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close