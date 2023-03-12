Previous
SeaGlass by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2500

SeaGlass

I found out a distressing 'save the planet' fact today. Quality Street is fazing out cellophane and metal wrappers, I had a mixture of waxed paper and bad plastic cellophane today.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

JackieR

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I thought it was some kind of bread or cake 🤣
March 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting textures on the sea glass. To think that I have been saving the planet for years as I don’t like Quality Street.
March 12th, 2023  
katy ace
Fabulous textures in your photo. And I had to look up Quality Street. I can see how that would be distressing for you. Fun tag for the photo.
March 12th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
March 12th, 2023  
