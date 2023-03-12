Sign up
I found out a distressing 'save the planet' fact today. Quality Street is fazing out cellophane and metal wrappers, I had a mixture of waxed paper and bad plastic cellophane today.
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4141
photos
219
followers
95
following
684% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
6th March 2023 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
,
looks a bit like a reversed tardis?
Kathy A
ace
I thought it was some kind of bread or cake 🤣
March 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting textures on the sea glass. To think that I have been saving the planet for years as I don’t like Quality Street.
March 12th, 2023
katy
ace
Fabulous textures in your photo. And I had to look up Quality Street. I can see how that would be distressing for you. Fun tag for the photo.
March 12th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
beautiful
March 12th, 2023
