Champagne Rhubarb Avalanche by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Champagne Rhubarb Avalanche

I picked my forced rhubarb and after I'd picked off the slugs and slimy leaves, It was blanched and frozen. But before all the kitchen activities the mices played, Hen slipped as I took the photo so is a tad blurred
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Diana ace
How wonderful this looks, they seem to be loving it! I love rhubarb which we seldom get here.
April 15th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
All three of them in there! Hope they didn't chew too much. I have never actually eaten rhubarb.....
April 15th, 2023  
Anne ace
Love the colour contrasts Jackie. Hope the mices had clean feet 🤪
April 15th, 2023  
