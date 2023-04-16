Previous
Icing on the Cake by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2535

Icing on the Cake

I've made a cake for a friend's BIG HUUUGE birthday. The christmeeces want to be the decoration, but another friend is decorating it with sugar flowers, which will be much kinder to the teeth.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
Casablanca ace
Oof! Can you imagine accidentally biting into one of the Christmeeces?? Oh my
April 16th, 2023  
