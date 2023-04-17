Previous
Jealous Cat by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Jealous Cat

The DarkRoom gang is 'doing' reflections this week so I set up the studio and the meeses wanted to play along. TLC (The Lodger Cat) was a tad jealous

17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Anne ace
She looks very interested in them! Lovely composition and photobombing!
April 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Great shot FAv
April 17th, 2023  
katy ace
Fantastic, set up. I worry about her teeth if she tries to catch one of those mice.
April 17th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@grammyn she had a check up at the vet today, she wouldn't allow them to look at her teeth!!
@365projectorgchristine aww thank you
@365anne thank you anne
April 17th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
April 17th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent, a great way to start the week, with a bit humor
April 17th, 2023  
