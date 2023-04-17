Sign up
Photo 2536
Jealous Cat
The DarkRoom gang is 'doing' reflections this week so I set up the studio and the meeses wanted to play along. TLC (The Lodger Cat) was a tad jealous
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
6
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4215
photos
221
followers
102
following
694% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th April 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
christmice
,
30-shots2023
Anne
ace
She looks very interested in them! Lovely composition and photobombing!
April 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Great shot FAv
April 17th, 2023
katy
ace
Fantastic, set up. I worry about her teeth if she tries to catch one of those mice.
April 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@grammyn
she had a check up at the vet today, she wouldn't allow them to look at her teeth!!
@365projectorgchristine
aww thank you
@365anne
thank you anne
April 17th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
April 17th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent, a great way to start the week, with a bit humor
April 17th, 2023
@365projectorgchristine aww thank you
@365anne thank you anne