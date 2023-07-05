Previous
look who I bumped into! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2615

look who I bumped into!

Continuing my series of selfies with friends on my girly week away.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
716% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice group selfie
July 5th, 2023  
katy ace
It’s a small world isn’t it?! Love this on so many levels.❣️FAV
July 5th, 2023  
narayani ace
Lovely shot
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise