Think He Saw Me?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Think He Saw Me??

Seals - tick
Dolphins - tick
Choughs - tick
Diving gannets -tick
Buddhist monks - tick
Puffins- nope
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
katy ace
Oh my goodness! So many ticks! It must have been a remarkable day. I love this little cutie that seems to be posing just for you! FAV
July 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this cutie!
July 4th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Sweet
July 4th, 2023  
