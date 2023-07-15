Previous
Practicing by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Practicing

Watched these girls each doing tricks - whilst being recorded by the other, also on their board. They were fearless
15th July 2023

katy ace
Such a FANtastic Street scene Jackie! FAV
July 15th, 2023  
Christina ace
Great shot
July 15th, 2023  
Monica
Wow!
July 15th, 2023  
