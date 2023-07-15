Sign up
Photo 2625
Practicing
Watched these girls each doing tricks - whilst being recorded by the other, also on their board. They were fearless
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
3
4
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
sportsaction16
,
sportsaction-16
katy
ace
Such a FANtastic Street scene Jackie! FAV
July 15th, 2023
Christina
ace
Great shot
July 15th, 2023
Monica
Wow!
July 15th, 2023
