Bang by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2626

Bang

There was a re-enctment group at the festival, with British, French and Prussian armies and thier camp followers. The guns were a tad loud!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Another fun shot.
July 16th, 2023  
