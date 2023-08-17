Previous
I Tidied Up ( a few times!) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2658

I Tidied Up ( a few times!)

A long day, van packed by 10.00 and we set off to see daughter an hour and a quarter away from the campsite, as we were half way there anyway. Two and a half hours later we got to her!

After lots of cuddles, stories, lunch out, a quick game of pigs, and supper we departed. Got home in 2 hours and 45 minutes, keeping to the speed limit!!!
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
So many colorful things to be tidied up! How marvelous to have had the fun.He must have done some very fancy driving to get home so quickly!
August 17th, 2023  
Sounds like an awesome day Jackie
August 17th, 2023  
I like the light on your tidied things. Sorry about so much driving time though!
August 17th, 2023  
