I Tidied Up ( a few times!)

A long day, van packed by 10.00 and we set off to see daughter an hour and a quarter away from the campsite, as we were half way there anyway. Two and a half hours later we got to her!



After lots of cuddles, stories, lunch out, a quick game of pigs, and supper we departed. Got home in 2 hours and 45 minutes, keeping to the speed limit!!!