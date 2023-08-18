Previous
Reflection by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2659

Reflection

Oh dear! I blitz the house before I go away, and now I blitz the van on my return! Nice shine on the hob cover!!
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise