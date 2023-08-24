Sign up
Photo 2665
Bokeh
Lost the knack, best I could do in a morning
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
5
4
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4475
photos
214
followers
106
following
730% complete
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
24th August 2023 9:53am
Tags
bokeh
Nigel Rogers
ace
Well, I would be over the moon with that outcome!
August 24th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I think your knack is awesome 😃
August 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks pretty good to me.
August 24th, 2023
katy
ace
I'm not sure why you think you have lost the knack at all! This looks every bit as good as the one you posted in your collage. It seems the others agree with me, so quit being your harshest critic❣️ I,for one would be thrilled to get something even close to this
August 24th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Well, I think this is pretty darn good.
August 24th, 2023
