Wild Pigment Paints by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2668

Wild Pigment Paints

Pigments of soils, boiled in a couldron, and placed in acorn cups. Local chalk and charcoal made from the carbon left after heating the cauldron.

Process of osmosis means that, after chatting to Lucy the artist who makes and uses these, I'm going to be able to paint marvelous land- and sea-scapes.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
What lovely shades and an interesting process.
August 27th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
That is so interesting and it looks like a great kit too! Very curious to see what you make with it!
August 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Wild? What a fascinating name
August 27th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow that's amazing....a new perspective altogether.
August 27th, 2023  
