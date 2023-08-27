Sign up
Previous
Photo 2668
Wild Pigment Paints
Pigments of soils, boiled in a couldron, and placed in acorn cups. Local chalk and charcoal made from the carbon left after heating the cauldron.
Process of osmosis means that, after chatting to
Lucy the artist
who makes and uses these, I'm going to be able to paint marvelous land- and sea-scapes.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
4
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
What lovely shades and an interesting process.
August 27th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
That is so interesting and it looks like a great kit too! Very curious to see what you make with it!
August 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Wild? What a fascinating name
August 27th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Wow that's amazing....a new perspective altogether.
August 27th, 2023
