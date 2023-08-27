This is Lucy, she makes her own pigments in a couldron which she pots in sustainable acorns and shells. She also makes her own charcoal and uses fresh water she salvages on her walks, her current water supply is from Dartmoor. Lucy's artwork is amazing and she runs workshops to make pigment from local sand and soils. Lucy trained at art school, then spent many years as a healer, mending bodies. She realised she needed to stop, and to heal herself, so decided to take a year off and make art . After that year, she realised she couldn't stop and it is now her full time role, running workshops, making art to sell and for herself. I bought a little set of pigments but hope to attend a workshop to make my own when she's next running a local one!
Do take a look at Lucy's website she is so talented.