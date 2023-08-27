Previous
lucy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
27 / 365

lucy

This is Lucy, she makes her own pigments in a couldron which she pots in sustainable acorns and shells. She also makes her own charcoal and uses fresh water she salvages on her walks, her current water supply is from Dartmoor. Lucy's artwork is amazing and she runs workshops to make pigment from local sand and soils. Lucy trained at art school, then spent many years as a healer, mending bodies. She realised she needed to stop, and to heal herself, so decided to take a year off and make art . After that year, she realised she couldn't stop and it is now her full time role, running workshops, making art to sell and for herself. I bought a little set of pigments but hope to attend a workshop to make my own when she's next running a local one!
Do take a look at Lucy's website she is so talented.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What an interesting lady and back story. Where is she based?
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise