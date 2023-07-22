Previous
Martina by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
26 / 365

Martina

Popped into Endless Gifts as knew I'd find something for a 65 year old bloke.

Martina was chatting to a lady, who I later found out often pops in just for a chat, is visually impaired and in her late 90s. Martina told me she helps her, and other visually impaired customers, to wrap Christmas gifts. She charges a chat, coffee and a mince pie!!

Martina is originally from Vienna, and worked in London for international firms as a buyer and seller and a PA. During her three months' notice period, she packed up her belongings to go home to Austria. But, on meeting an Englishman in a London pub ( a rarity in itself, she said) had to unpack her boxes!!

They married, had children and she opened her beautiful shop 8 years ago. Martina was so happy to pose outside her shop for me.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture of Martina and such a lovely story to go with it.
July 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice portrait
July 22nd, 2023  
Anne ace
Lovely portrait of a lovely lady by the sound of it
July 22nd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
NIce portrait. She looks and sounds like a happy person.
July 22nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a fabulous story! And I love that this is a space for visually impaired just as I love hearing stories about hearing impaired people like me. Way to go, Martina!
July 22nd, 2023  
