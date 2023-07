Maria had just finished painting the lavender field when I took her photo. We stopped and chatted to her, admiring her artwork, and she asked to see the photo I took. She requested I send her photographs to use on her IG account.I then asked if she'd pose for my strangers project. Unfortunately some people came along and interupted us, so I only got the one chance to get her portrait.Maria's an outdoor landscape artist and her website https://www.mariayadegar.art/ shows her considerable talents well.