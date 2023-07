Huw was meeting and greeting at The Senned when I was there to watch the American Welsh choir. He asked where in America I was from, and was surprised when I told him I was English.He told me he was a heavy metal fan and had recently interviewed the new Mayor of Portsmouth who entered his inaugoration ceromony to Metallica.Huw has two young children and is co-founder of Metalidads (an interesting link here that I found )Initially Huw was reluctant to be photographed, and I said that was fine,as I'd enjoyed chatting to him anyway. He then said, OK and I got this in two shots.Huw said to watch the mayor on YouTube . The mayor has invited him to portsmouth to meet up in person!