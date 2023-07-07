Sign up
Huw
Huw was meeting and greeting at The Senned when I was there to watch the American Welsh choir. He asked where in America I was from, and was surprised when I told him I was English.
He told me he was a heavy metal fan and had recently interviewed the new Mayor of Portsmouth who entered his inaugoration ceromony to Metallica.
Huw has two young children and is co-founder of Metalidads (an interesting link
here
that I found )
Initially Huw was reluctant to be photographed, and I said that was fine,as I'd enjoyed chatting to him anyway. He then said, OK and I got this in two shots.
Huw said to watch the mayor on
YouTube
. The mayor has invited him to portsmouth to meet up in person!
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Interesting character to say the least. I’m wondering why he thought you were from the US? It certainly was not because of your accent! I love your POV for this portrait of him.
July 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@grammyn
I was with Mary's choir crowd!!
July 9th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Nice capture Jackie!
July 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Very nice
July 9th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Nicely captured portrait of him
July 9th, 2023
