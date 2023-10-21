Previous
by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2723

Hmmm 🤔

Finally used my pigment paint set by trying to copy the style of Tangled Muses

Going to stick to copying photographers - that owl looks like she's wearing a nurse's cap!!!

21st October 2023

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful.
October 21st, 2023  
Anne ace
Looks good to me! Nothing wrong with an owl nurse 🤪
October 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
She does. Better than I could do. The woman looks like she has a ball of cotton stuck to her head.
October 21st, 2023  
