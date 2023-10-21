Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2723
Hmmm 🤔
Finally used my
pigment paint set
by trying to copy the style of
Tangled Muses
Going to stick to copying photographers - that owl looks like she's wearing a nurse's cap!!!
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4588
photos
219
followers
95
following
746% complete
View this month »
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
Latest from all albums
2719
1617
1618
2720
2721
1619
2722
2723
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
21st October 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
October 21st, 2023
Anne
ace
Looks good to me! Nothing wrong with an owl nurse 🤪
October 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
She does. Better than I could do. The woman looks like she has a ball of cotton stuck to her head.
October 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close