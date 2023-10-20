Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2722
Jane Austen Curtain Twitched From Here
Or as the guide book stated she 'people watched' whilst visiting her brother in Chawton house
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4586
photos
218
followers
95
following
745% complete
View this month »
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
Latest from all albums
1616
2718
2719
1617
1618
2720
2721
2722
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
20th October 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really lovely.
October 20th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love the warm tones in this one. Looks like a place where I’d like to curl up with a book, even if there was no one to spy on.
October 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A warm picture
October 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close