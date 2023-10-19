Sign up
Previous
Photo 2721
Leafy Droplets
Couldn't walk past this could I??
Over in Fiveplustwo we're looking at our heritage. I think I looked quite cute
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-10-18
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Mary Siegle
ace
Natural or intentional? Not that it matters. Such a beautiful image!
October 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful shaped leaf and droplets.
October 19th, 2023
