Photo 2720
Really Needs a Quenelle of Cream
What's the difference between a quenelle and a dollop of cream garnishing a Dorset apple cake???
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
about twenty quid!
Susan Wakely
ace
Dollop is plonked on and quenelle is created and sophistically placed but who cares when you are talking Apple cake. It looks yummy.
October 18th, 2023
