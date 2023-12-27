Sign up
Previous
Photo 2790
Not Feeling it Today
Full of germs, all plans for today postponed/cancelled
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Anne
ace
Oh no Jackie, hope you feel better soon x
December 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Oh bother! Sorry to hear that. Get well soon
December 27th, 2023
Tia
ace
Oh dear! Hope you recover soon.
December 27th, 2023
