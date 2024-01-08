Previous
Physallis by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2802

Physallis

I'd love to grow these in my garden, in the meantime here's a seedhead that I collected from another garden
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
767% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nicely done
January 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV. Beautifully simple photo with fabulous detail.
January 8th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
What a beauty that evokes memories for me. As a child, we took that center part and gently massaged it until all the seeds would carefully fall out when the stem was removed, leaving the opening fully intact so you could blow across it and it would make a sound.
January 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful reflection.
January 8th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely- one of my favourite things to photograph. If you can get some seeds from this one to grow you should have them forever.
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise