Previous
Photo 2802
Physallis
I'd love to grow these in my garden, in the meantime here's a seedhead that I collected from another garden
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
7
4
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Nicely done
January 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV. Beautifully simple photo with fabulous detail.
January 8th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
What a beauty that evokes memories for me. As a child, we took that center part and gently massaged it until all the seeds would carefully fall out when the stem was removed, leaving the opening fully intact so you could blow across it and it would make a sound.
January 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful reflection.
January 8th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely- one of my favourite things to photograph. If you can get some seeds from this one to grow you should have them forever.
January 8th, 2024
