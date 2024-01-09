Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2803
Yarn Project Holder
I made me a sack, sort of followed and combined a couple of patterns. Chuffed to bits. Got enough wool to make a couple more.
Pocket of joy today - browsing charity shops for props for this week's
DarkRoom theme
with my friend and then not needing the prop anyway! Went home empty handed.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4716
photos
220
followers
98
following
767% complete
View this month »
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
Latest from all albums
1657
2799
1658
2800
2801
1659
2802
2803
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
9th January 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous and useful bag.
January 9th, 2024
narayani
ace
Nice bag!
January 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close