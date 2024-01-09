Previous
Yarn Project Holder by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Yarn Project Holder

I made me a sack, sort of followed and combined a couple of patterns. Chuffed to bits. Got enough wool to make a couple more.

Pocket of joy today - browsing charity shops for props for this week's DarkRoom theme with my friend and then not needing the prop anyway! Went home empty handed.
9th January 2024

Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous and useful bag.
narayani ace
Nice bag!
