Previous
Photo 2810
Pure Bliss
A cat will always find the warmest spot in the house.TLC basking in the morning sunshine all snug and cosy.
Mary's challenge was to capture Pure Bliss and Olive obliged
Pocketful of joy today was a trip out in The Van to the beach for a gorgeous sunny stroll and a cuppa
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4728
photos
221
followers
98
following
9
2
1
365
moto g(7) power
16th January 2024 10:21am
Public
olive
getpushedjackier
get-pushed-598
katy
ace
You have captured her languid expression perfectly
January 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Pure bliss is very apt.
January 16th, 2024
