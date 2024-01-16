Previous
Pure Bliss by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Pure Bliss

A cat will always find the warmest spot in the house.TLC basking in the morning sunshine all snug and cosy.


Mary's challenge was to capture Pure Bliss and Olive obliged

Pocketful of joy today was a trip out in The Van to the beach for a gorgeous sunny stroll and a cuppa

katy ace
You have captured her languid expression perfectly
Susan Wakely ace
Pure bliss is very apt.
