Photo 2811
Rose
Another go at getting this effect, this time with my new ring light.
Pocketful of joy today, I have a new collegue at the bookshop and sheis a lovely lady
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4731
photos
221
followers
98
following
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2807
2808
2809
1664
2810
200
1665
2811
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th January 2024 11:19am
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect . It looks like an oil painting.
January 17th, 2024
katy
ace
That new ring light is turning out to be an inspiration for you! How do you get the smoke so well?
January 17th, 2024
