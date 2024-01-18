Previous
Ready for the Weekend by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2812

Ready for the Weekend

I've done the RSPB's Big Garden Bird Count for many years. For the past two years my count has been zero, which is a tad annoying as I feed them, clean their feeders and give them water.

Just incase it's zero again in 2024, I've got myself some evidence that they do come into the garden. https://www.rspb.org.uk/
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24





The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...


