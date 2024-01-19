Previous
Robin by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2813

Robin

A gorgeous sunny day to visit RSPB's Pagham Harbour nature reserve. The tide was out, what water there was was solid ice and there were not very many birds to see.

Pocketful of joy today a picnic of soup and hot chocolate sitting in the sunshine, wrapped up in thick coat, scarf and hat!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
770% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I was out playing with Robins at Hyde Hall today and I thought of you! Nice one
January 19th, 2024  
Sporen Maken
a stunning close up
January 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Gorgeous. We were close by today.
January 19th, 2024  
amyK ace
Wonderful detailed close up
January 19th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise