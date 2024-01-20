Previous
Blue Bottle by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2814

Blue Bottle

Latest fossicked find, which I had forgotten I'd left outside soaking during the recent freezing weather. It is now the new vessel for my delicate honesty.

Online research suggests that with the moulding seam and colour it could be mid to late 1800s which is exciting!!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
770% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A lovely still life. Glad your bottle didn't bust like Sue's. I like the tones - the blues, the browns, and ivories. I'm still amazed that you're finding all these old bottles!
January 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous fossicked find making a lovely still life.
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise