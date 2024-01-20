Sign up
Photo 2814
Blue Bottle
Latest fossicked find, which I had forgotten I'd left outside soaking during the recent freezing weather. It is now the new vessel for my delicate honesty.
Online research suggests that with the moulding seam and colour it could be mid to late 1800s which is exciting!!
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Kathy
ace
A lovely still life. Glad your bottle didn't bust like Sue's. I like the tones - the blues, the browns, and ivories. I'm still amazed that you're finding all these old bottles!
January 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous fossicked find making a lovely still life.
January 20th, 2024
