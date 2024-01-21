Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 2815
Little Mitts
The WhatsApp request came in about 14.15, I downloaded a pattern and had them finished by 18.15!! Never made mittens before.
Pocketful of joy today a surprise trip to town to replace a gadget and delicious scones in a former favourite cafe that's likely to become a favourite again
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Annie-Sue
ace
wow!
January 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Gosh - that's impressive...
January 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
@anniesue
@robz
they're teeny tiny for a one year old!
January 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They look snug and cosy.
January 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous mittens
January 21st, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
but you've got shaping and stuff!
January 21st, 2024
