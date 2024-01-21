Little Mitts

Previous
The WhatsApp request came in about 14.15, I downloaded a pattern and had them finished by 18.15!! Never made mittens before.

Pocketful of joy today a surprise trip to town to replace a gadget and delicious scones in a former favourite cafe that's likely to become a favourite again
Annie-Sue ace
wow!
January 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Gosh - that's impressive...
January 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
@anniesue @robz they're teeny tiny for a one year old!
January 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They look snug and cosy.
January 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous mittens
January 21st, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond but you've got shaping and stuff!
January 21st, 2024  
