A Buccolic Landscape by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2829

A Buccolic Landscape

As usual I'm Tail-end Charlie on a walk, mainly because I'm a ploddder and also I take my camera with me.

This view shows the raised embankment of the Roman road, which those trees are growing through, and we walked along.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

JackieR

Casablanca ace
Loving the downhill angle
February 4th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot, love the sheep.
February 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely image in black and white.
February 4th, 2024  
