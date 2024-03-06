Sign up
Photo 2860
Breakfast
Saffron bun (sad colouring mainly from e102 and e110) with honey. (We also had fried eggs on corn bread, that wasn't yellow enough!
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
yummy
,
cornwall
,
rainbow2024
,
marchwords24
katy
ace
How disappointing that all the yellows were not strong enough for your expectations. However, I see nothing wrong with this and it’s a very creative presentation.
March 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I would mind a mouthful of that. How did you smuggle the Devon honey across the border into Cornwall?
March 6th, 2024
