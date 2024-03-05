Previous
£3.50 Please by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
£3.50 Please

That's how much a stingy slice of orange and half a cup of hot water cost in London last week. The National Trust provided us with scrumptious orange and almond biscuits.

Pocketful of joy (so far today) the waves crashing into the cliffs looking fabulous in brilliant sunshine!
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Susan Wakely ace
Presented so nicely.
March 5th, 2024  
Tia ace
It is indeed presented rather nicely!
March 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice shot. Eating out is soooo ridiculously expensive these days
March 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 5th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV I love the way you set this one up to a terrific composition. I think I would’ve brought my own orange!
March 5th, 2024  
Mallory ace
great pov
March 5th, 2024  
