Previous
Photo 2859
£3.50 Please
That's how much a stingy slice of orange and half a cup of hot water cost in London last week. The National Trust provided us with scrumptious orange and almond biscuits.
Pocketful of joy (so far today) the waves crashing into the cliffs looking fabulous in brilliant sunshine!
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
6
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4829
photos
219
followers
95
following
783% complete
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
orange
,
rainbow2024
,
marchwords2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Presented so nicely.
March 5th, 2024
Tia
ace
It is indeed presented rather nicely!
March 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice shot. Eating out is soooo ridiculously expensive these days
March 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 5th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV I love the way you set this one up to a terrific composition. I think I would’ve brought my own orange!
March 5th, 2024
Mallory
ace
great pov
March 5th, 2024
