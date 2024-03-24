Sign up
Previous
Photo 2878
Building Tools
Nearly time to pack these away, it's paint brushes and rollers' time now.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4871
photos
219
followers
96
following
788% complete
View this month »
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
Latest from all albums
2874
2875
1715
1716
2876
1717
2877
2878
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
24th March 2024 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad you are making headway
March 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What fun!
March 24th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great to hear that you are making good progress on your repairs and renovation. We are doing a mini reno on the kitchen, prompted by a leak under the tap which required replacing the countertops and sink. Can’t say I’m enjoying it much, even though we have farmed out most of the labor, but I do hope to enjoy the results once it is finished.
March 24th, 2024
katy
ace
Terrific shot of the tools of the trade. I know it feels good to be moving forward I will be expecting pictures of the next part of the process
March 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Pleased that you are making progress.
March 24th, 2024
