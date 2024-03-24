Previous
Building Tools by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2878

Building Tools

Nearly time to pack these away, it's paint brushes and rollers' time now.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Joan Robillard ace
Glad you are making headway
March 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What fun!
March 24th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great to hear that you are making good progress on your repairs and renovation. We are doing a mini reno on the kitchen, prompted by a leak under the tap which required replacing the countertops and sink. Can’t say I’m enjoying it much, even though we have farmed out most of the labor, but I do hope to enjoy the results once it is finished.
March 24th, 2024  
katy ace
Terrific shot of the tools of the trade. I know it feels good to be moving forward I will be expecting pictures of the next part of the process
March 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Pleased that you are making progress.
March 24th, 2024  
